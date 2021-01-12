Grant

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO is getting a two-year, $500,000 grant from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING to use towards its LAist STUDIOS podcast network and development of content for young and underserved audiences.

SCPR Chief Content Officer KRISTEN MULLER said, “Since day one, our mission has been to create innovative on-demand audio that is representative of our amazing city. We are grateful for CPB’s support and excited to build on our momentum.”.

“SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO has a proven record of producing engaging. on-demand programming,” said CPB SVP/Radio, Journalism and SG Services KATHY MERRITT. “CPB is pleased to support their efforts to build on that record to reflect the rich cultural landscape of LOS ANGELES and engage with audiences seeking connection, information, and entertainment."

