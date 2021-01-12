Virtual Event

The ISLAND TIME MUSIC FESTIVAL is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year with performances by LEE BRICE, JAKE OWEN, LOCASH, RUNAWAY JUNE, A THOUSAND HORSES, VINCE GILL, LISA LOEB, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, TRIGGER HIPPY, AMERICAN YOUNG, MAGGIE ROSE, EMILY WEST, LOVE AND THEFT, TANGO, SHELLY PEIKEN, LEVI HUMMON, LJ, LEWIS BRICE, NICK NORMA, ROB HATCH, THEM VIBES and more. Due to COVID-19, this year's festival will take place virtually from WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24th through SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27th. KELLY PICKLER and KYLE JACOBS will host the event, produced by SHAUN SILVA and TACKLEBOX FILMS.

The musical festival was created in 2009 to fund the LITTLE YELLOW SCHOOL HOUSE for special needs children on MEXICO's ISLA MUJERES. Past ISLAND TIME MUSIC FEST funds have helped the school now have six classrooms, full-time teachers and 63 students. Tickets for this year's event are available here.

“ISLA MUJERES and its people are beautiful," said THE ISLAND TIME MUSIC FESTIVAL creator and veteran music industry executive SKIP BISHOP of STUDIO2BEE. "Their only income is fishing and tourism — we had to help, and the first thing that came to us was to help the folks that would be least likely to succeed because of their special needs.

“What’s so amazing about this festival is the artists, production teams and musicians have all donated their time to help," BISHOP continued. "It’s like a gathering of family and friends to support a community who would otherwise be forgotten. It’s paradise for us who vacation and who spend time here, but for those born here without options for work, growth in education — well, it can be a beautiful prison. We’re here to change that and put our money and energy where our hearts are: with the people of ISLA MUJERES."

