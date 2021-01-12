Anitta (Photo: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com)

Brazilian singer ANITTA is the latest addition to the roster of PODCASTONE, signing an exclusive deal to host a podcast for LIVEXLIVE's podcast subsidiary.

ANITTA joins PITBULL, who recently launched his "FROM NEGATIVE TO POSITIVE" podcast, among the musicians hosting podcasts for PODCASTONE. She is presently in the studio recording her fifth album, "GIRL FROM RIO," which will be released in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

