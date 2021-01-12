Ferguson

Conservative talk host BEN FERGUSON is moving his weekend radio show to PREMIERE NETWORKS and his podcast to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The podcast posts SUNDAYS through FRIDAYS; the radio show airs SUNDAY nights 7-10p (ET).

“This is a significant milestone in my career,” said FERGUSON. “Partnering with iHEARTRADIO and PREMIERE NETWORKS is like being called up to play in the majors. Working with the best in the business has always been my dream and now I get to do what I love in radio and podcasting with a brilliant team behind me!”

“BEN’s refreshing perspective, along with his vibrant style of talk, entertainment and listener interaction, have made him a multiplatform star,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “As news-talk programming continues to be a vital piece of the national conversation, we couldn’t be happier to work with BEN to further expand his audience across the country.”

