Debuts Today

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and podcast producer SOMETHIN' ELSE are releasing a new podcast on the notorious MAXWELL family. "POWER: THE MAXWELLS," hosted by TARA PALMERI ("BROKEN: JEFFREY EPSTEIN"), examines the life of JEFFREY EPSTEIN's companion and alleged accomplice,GHISLAINE MAXWELL, and her father, newspaper mogul ROBERT MAXWELL, who died under mysterious circumstances in 1991. The show debuted TODAY (1/12) with new episodes to be released every THURSDAY.

PALMERI said, "GHISLAINE MAXWELL has been an enigma to me. It’s hard to wrap my head around why a woman with everything in the world -- money, power, connections -- would allegedly recruit underage girls for a sex offender. And then I learned about her father, ROBERT MAXWELL, and realized that to understand GHISLAINE we had to know where she came from.”

