Morning Change

DAN SHELDON and NIGEL BURTON have exited iHEARTMEDIA Sports KPOJ-A (RIP CITY RADIO 620)/PORTLAND and NBC SPORTS NORTHWEST's "RIP CITY MORNINGS."

SHELDON, an NBC SPORTS NORTHWEST sportscaster, and BURTON, a PAC-12 NETWORK analyst and former PORTLAND STATE coach, had hosted the show since 2016.

Afternoon co-host TRAVIS DEMERS and producer BRENDEN SLAUGHTER are filling in on the morning show for now.

It’s been quite a ride working alongside @CoachNBurton on @RipCityMornings these 4+ years and a friendship that will endure.

Friday was our final show.



I can’t begin to thank those who interacted with us every morning.



I’m forever indebted to you. — Dan Sheldon (@DanSheldonVoice) January 11, 2021

What saddens me most about the abrupt ending of our show was not being able to properly acknowledge all of our loyal listeners who @jemd1966 referred to as "a little family." We laughed, cried & challenged each other. I frequently told Dan, it was my favorite 3 hours of the day. https://t.co/1Ncb0h1yTS — Nigel Burton (@CoachNBurton) January 11, 2021

« see more Net News