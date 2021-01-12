-
Dan Sheldon, Nigel Burton Exit 'Rip City Mornings' At KPOJ (Rip City Radio 620)/Portland
January 12, 2021 at 7:54 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DAN SHELDON and NIGEL BURTON have exited iHEARTMEDIA Sports KPOJ-A (RIP CITY RADIO 620)/PORTLAND and NBC SPORTS NORTHWEST's "RIP CITY MORNINGS."
SHELDON, an NBC SPORTS NORTHWEST sportscaster, and BURTON, a PAC-12 NETWORK analyst and former PORTLAND STATE coach, had hosted the show since 2016.
Afternoon co-host TRAVIS DEMERS and producer BRENDEN SLAUGHTER are filling in on the morning show for now.
It’s been quite a ride working alongside @CoachNBurton on @RipCityMornings these 4+ years and a friendship that will endure.— Dan Sheldon (@DanSheldonVoice) January 11, 2021
Friday was our final show.
I can’t begin to thank those who interacted with us every morning.
I’m forever indebted to you.
What saddens me most about the abrupt ending of our show was not being able to properly acknowledge all of our loyal listeners who @jemd1966 referred to as "a little family." We laughed, cried & challenged each other. I frequently told Dan, it was my favorite 3 hours of the day. https://t.co/1Ncb0h1yTS— Nigel Burton (@CoachNBurton) January 11, 2021