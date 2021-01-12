Braddock Exits

JAYSON BRADDOCK has departed GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5)/HOUSTON, where he hosted the 8-10p (CT) "LATE HITS" with PATRICK CREIGHTON. BRADDOCK tweeted FRIDAY (1/8) that he was let go; CREIGHTON, whose argument on the air with BRADDOCK went viral last year, tweeted, "JAY is a friend and a brother, and I will miss working him a lot. He’s a great talent but a better man. It’s been my honor to share the studio with you for the last year and a half."

BRADDOCK joined ESPN 97.5 from crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports KBME-A (SPORTSTALK 790) in 2019.

I have been informed that I will no longer be hosting my show "Late Hits" on ESPN 97.5



I thank you all that may have found interest in my takes over the last 10 years in the Houston sports market & nationally



All I ever wanted to do, was talk sports in the H! — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) January 8, 2021

Tough day for the #LateHits family. @JaysonBraddock & I will no longer be hosting together. Jay is a friend and a brother, and I will miss working him a lot.

He’s a great talent but a better man. It’s been my honor to share the studio with you for the last year and a half. pic.twitter.com/GmW0xd9kAZ — Patrick Creighton (@PCreighton1) January 8, 2021

