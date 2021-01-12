Entries Now Accepted

The entry window is now open for the 2021 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS for outstanding community service efforts by radio stations in 2020. The awards, usually handed out at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS, will instead be presented in a special online event in the SPRING, with the convention delayed until FALL by the pandemic.

Submissions, via the NAB's My NAB member platform, are due by SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st, with 50 finalists to be announced in FEBRUARY. Click here for entry information.

