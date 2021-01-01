Changes Announced

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) has announced that the deadline to submit entries for the 46th ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS at the regular rate has been extended until JANUARY 21st. AWMF is also offering a further extended deadline of JANUARY 28th at an additional cost. The GRACIE AWARDS, presented by AWMF, celebrate programming and individual achievement by, for and about women in television, radio and digital media. Submissions from all facets of media are encouraged.

AWMF has added 10 new categories specifically dedicated to JANUARY 2021 frontline special reports for on-air talent and programming in television, radio and digital media. A full list of the new categories can be found here.

AWMF Exec. Dir. BECKY BROOKS commented, "We know the circumstances of the past year led to delivering content to audiences in ways we never expected, which is why we are more committed than ever to honoring the remarkable work that has been created by, for and about women. As our biggest fundraiser of the year, the GRACIE AWARDS enable the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION to deliver on its promise of furthering the connection, education and recognition of women in media, even during turbulent times."

The GRACIE AWARDS GALA, previously scheduled for MAY, has been postponed to SEPTEMBER 20th, and the GRACIE AWARDS LUNCHEON, previously scheduled for JUNE, has been postponed to JULY 21st. The GALA will still be held at the BEVERLY WILSHIRE in BEVERLY HILLS, CA, and the LUNCHEON will still be held at CIPRIANI 42ND ST. in NEW YORK.

