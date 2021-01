NIA BROADCASTING has completed the change of Regional Mexican WMGG-A (CALIENTE 96.1, simulcast with WTMP-F)/EGYPT LAKE-TAMPA, FL to all-digital transmission.

The station is taking advantage of the FCC's new rules allowing AM stations to switch off analog and go fully IBOC digital. A new NAUTEL 3 kw transmitter is sending the HD RADIO signal over 1470 AM.

