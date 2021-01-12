Music History

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has just launched a year-long project that explores and celebrates the influences of HAITI on NEW ORLEANS’ music, culture and community. Called KANAVAL: HAITIAN RHYTHMS AND THE MUSIC OF NEW ORLEANS, it will be presented through a website and a national radio documentary set to air in FEBRUARY during BLACK HISTORY MONTH, in addition to a series of special musical, theatrical and community events.

WXPN GM ROGER LAMAY said, “As we’ve done with our PEABODY AWARD-nominated GOSPEL ROOTS OF ROCK & SOUL project and previous ones examining MISSISSIPPI BLUES and ZYDECO CROSSROADS, our KANAVAL project is an in-depth exploration of a significant contributor to modern popular music. The history and influence documented in KANAVAL is an important but largely unheralded chapter in BLACK HISTORY and through it, we hope to help change the unjust narrative about HAITI as a nation of poor immigrants to one that has contributed significantly to our music and culture.”

Distributed through NPR, the KANAVAL audio docu-series ties the nation of HAITI and city of NEW ORLEANS through an historical perspective, focusing on the music that connects them. It is produced by ALEX LEWIS, an award-winning independent radio producer and musician. WXPN Assist. Station Manager BRUCE WARREN and LAMAY are the project’s executive producers, and the series is hosted by NEW ORLEANS-based, HAITIAN-AMERICAN singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist LEYLA MCCALLA, a founding member of OUR NATIVE DAUGHTERS and alumna of the CAROLINA CHOCOLATE DROPS.

Various virtual KANAVAL music events are planned to take place during summer 2021 and as part of the 2021 XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL, WXPN’s annual music festival, SEPTEMBER 17th-19th. Several other theatrical and musical events are also planned.

Major support has been provided by THE PEW CENTER FOR ARTS & HERITAGE, with additional funding from the WYNCOTE FOUNDATION. The KANAVAL audio-docuseries is also supported in part by an award from the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS.



More information about KANAVAL will be available at xpn.org.

