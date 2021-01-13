Video Podcast

ESPN reporter/host MARTY SMITH, already host of the "MARTY SMITH'S AMERICA" podcast, is adding a video podcast about Country music for the OUTSIDER production company. "THE ROAD YOU LEAVE BEHIND WITH MARTY SMITH" is debuting with SMITH visiting SAWYER BROWN's MARK MILLER.

"There are so many great untold stories from the icons and influencers in the Country music industry, but it takes a special talent to bring those stories forward," said OUTSIDER Founder/Executive Chairman SHANNON TERRY. "MARTY is an authentic voice and has the trust and talent to share these stories that formed the foundation of the Country music we love today."

"This video podcast project is such a special opportunity for me," said SMITH. "It allows me to have long-form conversations with artists and industry icons about their path -- and how their path impacted me and millions of others who are a lot like me."

