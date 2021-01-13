Kendall Mathers

This week's ALL ACCESS "CONVERSATIONS WITH KENDALL" column, called "New Year, New What??" is a fearless leap into the new year, with some thoughts on how to make our resolutions more meaningful.

Our columnist KENDALL MATHERS explains, "This year, I think we should come up with resolutions that are more positively charged. We should be vowing to do/experience things that are going to truly enrich our lives. Perhaps our resolutions should be about DOING instead of not doing. This year is the perfect year to make time for exploring, playing, and getting outside."

Whether it's career or lifestyle/fitness or life at large, MATHERS has you covered, and so does ALL ACCESS. Easy to read her latest by clicking here.

« see more Net News