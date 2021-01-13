On The Joe Again

ENTERCOM Sports WQAM-A (560 THE JOE)/MIAMI will once again serve as flagship station for FLORIDA PANTHERS hockey this season. The station is at the head of a network that includes HUBBARD Sports WMEN-A (FOX SPORTS 640)/WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA KEYS MEDIA Country WCTH (THUNDER COUNTRY 100.3)/PLANTATION KEY-KEY LARGO, and iHEARTMEDIA Oldies WZTA-A-W300BQ (OLDIES 107.9/1370)/VERO BEACH. DOUG PLAGENS and BILL LINDSAY return to call the action, with PLAGENS also hosting the weekly "INSIDER SHOW" SATURDAY mornings 9-10a (ET) during the season on THE JOE.

"We are thrilled to get the 2020-21 hockey season underway and give our fans the accessibility to listen to games from the TREASURE COAST to the FLORIDA KEYS," said PANTHERS VP/Broadcasting RANDY MOLLER. "The PANTHERS RADIO NETWORK is comprised of a lineup of stations that allow fans to catch all the action of PANTHERS hockey games on the go and at home as well as inside interviews with players, management, personalities and more."

