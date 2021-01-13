Kobe Documentary

Award-winning iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES Correspondent STEVE GREGORY is the host of a new 8-part podcast and 2-hour news documentary, "THE DEATH AND LIFE OF KOBE BRYANT." The show will air as a 2-hour documentary JANUARY 24th 4-6p (PT) on KFI, syndicated to iHEARTMEDIA 24/7 NEWS affiliates, and the companion podcast will be released the same day via the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

The show chronicles the day BRYANT, his daughter GIANNA, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in VENTURA COUNTY, how the media covered the accident in real time, and the public reaction, as well as the impact on the Black community and business world and exclusive reporting on the NTSB investigation.

