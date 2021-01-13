Steve Reynolds

On his blog, consultant STEVE REYNOLDS shares, "The day after the horrific NEWTOWN shootings at SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL in 2012, I remember waking up wondering HOWARD STERN’s take. So, up to HOWARD 100 I went on SIRIUS XM and sure enough, that’s what HOWARD was talking about.

"I can’t remember how long the segment went (I didn’t actually care). But I do remember it was as insightful, engaging, and interesting as HOWARD and his team always are. He made points, shared his thoughts, and asked questions of his team that lead to a provocative conversation. HOWARD, ROBIN, and the show filled my immediate need to hear their perspective. They were, on that day (as they are on all days), quite relevant. Their content matched the moment.

I realized then that this is the relationship I want every radio talent I work with to have with their listeners. I want the audience to wake up, and be curious, wondering the perspective the show has on whatever is going on in the world on that day."

