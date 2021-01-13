2020's Best

The RIAA has named its Gold and Platinum “Class Of” 2020. Every year, the RIAA recognizes artists who have achieved Gold and Platinum status for the very first time.

For its 2020 class, a select group of 53 artists from several different genres were chosen. This special recognition also acknowledges the work of the labels and teams behind each artist, and "demonstrates the essential value of record labels today."

“We are thrilled to induct 53 artists into RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Class of 2020," said Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER. "Earning your first Gold or Platinum Award is a sign of true success and limitless possibilities. Congratulations to this year’s artists, their labels and teams!”

The full RIAA Gold & Platinum Class Of 2020 can be found here.

« see more Net News