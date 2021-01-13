Fundraiser

While the station has gained national attention from RAY APPLETON's suspension (NET NEWS 1/11), CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO is also in the news for raising almost $30,000 in listener donations on MONDAY (1/11), HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS DAY, for local nonprofit BREAKING THE CHAINS, helping human trafficking victims in the Valley. A local company, VAN-G LOGISTICS, matched $20,000 of the listener donations.

GM PATTY HIXSON said, “Our loyal listeners always amaze me how they generously step up for great causes, especially one like human trafficking which has brought so much heartbreak and violence into our community. Well done! We will not stop fighting”.

BREAKING THE CHAINS Founder/CEO DEBRA RUSH said, “The partnership we have with KMJ has been a critical resource for BREAKING THE CHAINS. In 2020, our all-day radio drive was the spark that lit the fire in PARLIER and ultimately resulted in the new BREAKING THE CHAINS campus that opened on DECEMBER 1, 2020. Coming into the office this morning, I was inundated with a strong positive public response including a personal email from Congressman DAVID VALADAO. Bringing awareness to human trafficking is a community collaborative that is only possible when platforms like KMJ use their influence to make a difference. KMJ has not just made a difference, they have made an impact that will provide critical care services to countless lives for years to come, and we are forever grateful.”

