AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON has announced that "THE KOJO NNAMDI SHOW" will come to an end on APRIL 1st after 23 years. NNAMDI, 76, who the station says asked to step back from daily hosting chores over a year ago, will continue hosting the weekly "THE POLITICS HOUR" on FRIDAYS and will serve as a station ambassador with his “KOJO In Our Community” event series. NNAMDI's MONDAY-THURSDAY noon-1p (ET) slot will be occupied by WNYC STUDIOS' "THE TAKEAWAY" while a new local show is developed.

“My relationship with WAMU started with me as a listener, was strengthened through my friendship with DIANE REHM, and was bonded when MARK PLOTKIN, STEVE MARTIN and DIANE convinced me that I could play a significant role at WAMU,” said NNAMDI. “That role owed a great deal to WAMU’s commitments to understanding the WASHINGTON region across racial lines -- the lines which too often divide us. That commitment continues, and I will continue to be a part of it as host of THE POLITICS HOUR and as a frequent broadcast presence in our community through the KOJO In Our Community events. I’m grateful to all of the amazing producers and support staff who contributed to my impact over the years -- and hopeful they never reveal that they do most of the work -- and I am very much looking forward to this next chapter in my relationship with WAMU.”

“We’re so grateful to KOJO for all of his contributions to WAMU and the legacy of outstanding local journalism that he and his team have created with THE KOJO NNAMDI SHOW,” said Chief Content Officer MONNA KASHFI. “He has been an essential and powerful voice for our local communities for the past 23 years, and I’m delighted that he’ll stay connected to the station and the community both on-air and through the upcoming event series. I’m also confident that WAMU will continue our mission of bringing vital news to our region through our regional newsroom’s thorough and impactful coverage as well as our local podcasts while WAMU reflects on the best ways to meet our members’ and listeners’ on-air needs.”

