In an op-ed written for THE HILL, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH calls for security briefings and transparency from law enforcement to keep the public informed and the news media safe during attacks on democracy like last week's CAPITOL riot.

Lauding journalists for their work during and after the JANUARY 6th attack on the CAPITOL, SMITH notes the "unacceptable and alarming lack of information provided by law enforcement officials," including the slowness of the CAPITOL POLICE, FBI, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, and DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY to hold live press briefings. "In light of these warnings," writes SMITH, "it is imperative that law enforcement not only address the American people about the possibility of danger in the days ahead, but also provide security briefings to news media to help keep journalists safe while reporting from the field."

