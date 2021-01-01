Moving To Team Coco

NICOLE BYER's "WHY WON'T YOU DATE ME?" podcast is moving from the HEADGUM podcast neywork to CONAN O'BRIEN's TEAM COCO, reports DEADLINE. The show, which debuted in 2017, will join the TEAM COCO lineup on JANUARY 15th.

DEADLINE also reports that O'BRIEN's production company is also developing a daily podcast with comic and "CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM" co-star J.B. SMOOVE for launch in the SPRING. TEAM COCO has added a pair of new staffers and promoted another, with former WNYC STUDIOS producer JOANNA SOLOTAROFF named Exec. Producer, SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES "GOOD FOOD" Managing Producer NICK LIAO named Development Producer, and Research and Talent Coordinator JENNIFER SAMPLES promoted to Associate Producer.

« see more Net News