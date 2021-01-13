Bess (Photo: Eric Brown)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted five employees across its Finance, Radio & Streaming and Publicity departments. VP/Finance DANNY BESS has been promoted to CFO after more than two years with the company. BESS transitioned to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE 14 years ago after nearly 25 years at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, most recently as VP/Finance for its NASHVILLE division. He will continue reporting to EVP/GM BEN KLINE. Additionally, BRAD WALKER has been promoted from Dir. to Sr. Dir/Finance.

“DANNY is one of the most respected label finance people in this industry,” said KLINE. “His experience in and knowledge of our evolving business is critical to our success, and I’m thrilled that he will assume this new role. Both DANNY and I are incredibly proud to recognize the dedication we’ve seen in BRAD WALKER. BRAD’s understanding of, and adaptation to, the changing marketplace is part of what makes him such a valuable member of the finance team.”

JENNI TAY moves from Mgr. to Dir./Streaming under VP/Streaming TIM FOISSET. TAY has worked on launch projects in the indie space for companies like INGROOVES and THE ORCHARD, as well as major labels including UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.

“JENNI is a vital, accomplished part of our streaming team,” said FOISSET. “She is a true partner to those she works with in this industry: enthusiastic and innovative, supportive and nurturing, capable and decisive. Her relationships yield measurable, impressive results for our artists and we are a stronger label for it. We’re eager to see her role and influence grow.”

MARY CATHERINE REBROVICK and VICTORIA CHAITOFF have been promoted in the Publicity department, to Sr. Dir. and Dir. respectively. They report to department SVP WES VAUSE. REBROVICK joined the WMN team as an assistant in 2012, as did CHAITOFF in 2015.

"MARY CATHERINE and VICTORIA both started their work careers with WMN, and since day one they’ve worked tirelessly to help our artists make their dreams come true," said VAUSE. "They have become respected leaders in the publicity field and beyond, and I could not be prouder to work alongside them!”

