Lowers Fine

The FCC has reduced a $3,000 fine against an ALABAMA licensee for a late license renewal application to $500.

The fine was imposed on IMANI COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION, INC. for Hip Hop WBFZ (Z105.3)/SELMA, AL. The Commission incorrectly said that IMANI had not responded to the Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture; it had done so in a timely manner. While the Commission nevertheless found IMANI had violated the rule, the mistake led to a fine reduction.

