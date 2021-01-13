Zoom signing (Photo: UMPG (L-R, T-B): Louis Bell; Lillia Parsa, Director A&R, UMPG; Kerrigan Hennings

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed six-time GRAMMY AWARD-nominated songwriter and producer LOUIS BELL to an exclusive, global publishing deal. He is a three-time consecutive nominee for the GRAMMY’s Record of the Year, ASCAP's 2019 and 2020 Songwriter of the Year, VARIETY's 2020 Songwriter of the Year and VARIETY's 2019 Producer of the Year.

UMPG also announced the acquisition of BELL’s catalog including POST MALONE's “Rockstar,” “Better Now” and “Sunflower” featuring SWAE LEE; CAMILA CABELLO's “Havana"; THE JONAS BROTHERS’ “Sucker” and HALSEY's “Without Me”. The deal excludes some projects released in 2019 and 2020. BELL's songs are collectively more than 150 million-times Platinum in the US alone.

UMPG Chairman and CEO JODY GERSON commented, "I am thrilled to welcome LOUIS BELL to the UMPG family. He is not only an immensely talented songwriter and producer for the some of the biggest artists in the world; he is one of the kindest and most thoughtful people I know. It’s even better when you can work with good people! Our global team looks forward to providing outstanding opportunities that support his artistry and songs."



BELL added, "I am extremely excited and grateful to begin this journey with JODY, LILLIA PARSA and the entire UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING team."





