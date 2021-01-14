MINT TALENT GROUP has brought aboard ISABEL BROUGHAM as Head Of Marketing. BROUGHAM had been a Sr. Marketing Mgr. with GOLDENVOICE based in the SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA.

BROUGHAM commented, "I am excited to move over to the agency side and hope to help cultivate a new era of agency marketing, drawing from my many years of promoter experience."

MINT also announced that AMANDA LEVINE has joined as a Strategic Branding Partner. LEVINE is CEO of RULER BRANDED ENTERTAINMENT (RBE).

Agent DAVID LIMENTANI has joined MINT's team of agents. LIMENTANI had been at NIMBLESLICK ENTERTAINMENT. LIMENTANI is bringing his roster of acts to MINT.

In addition to LIMENTANI's acts, DEEOHGEE, ERIC JOHANSEN, KYLE KINCH, RAMSEY LEWIS, RUTHIE FOSTER, and THE REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND will all join MINT’s roster.

