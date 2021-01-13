New Affiliates

QBS BROADCASTING News-Talk WBQO/ST. SIMONS ISLAND-BRUNSWICK, GA has added THE ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW for noon-3p (ET). The show was also recently added at ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KFQD-A-K279BG/ANCHORAGE, AK for 2-5p (AT).

WBQO PD PAUL ANDRESEN said, "There’s a reason ARMSTRONG & GETTY’s reputation precedes them. So, when tasked with finding a replacement for CLARK HOWARD, it was a no-brainer. A&G brings a much-needed change of perspective and influx of personality to not only 93.7 WBQO, but our market as a whole. The listeners’ response, from the first show onward, has been nothing short of fantastic and I couldn’t be prouder to have ARMSTRONG & GETTY in our On-Air lineup."

Find out more about A&G from ERIC WEISS at THE WEISS AGENCY at Eric@TheWeissAgency.com or CRAIG WHETSTINE at craig@armstrongandgetty.com.

