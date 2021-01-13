Rare Opening At 105.9 The Rock Nashville

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rocker WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE has a rare opening for a LOCAL morning show talent to wake up one of AMERICA’s fastest growing cities on a huge, heritage brand!

PD JONATHAN SHUFORD said in the job description, "We’re looking for someone that can get their finger on the pulse of NASHVILLE, involve and engage the community, and create something special that screams ‘MUSIC CITY’. If you’re a creative, driven, on-air storyteller with strong social media skills and the ability to create compelling, repeatable content both on-air and online, apply here.

