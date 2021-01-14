Shannon (Photo: WWNY-TV Video)

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUO Classic Hits WCIZ (Z93)/WATERTOWN, NY host JEFF SHANNON died WEDNESDAY (1/13) of complications from COVID-19 at SAMARITAN MEDICAL CENTER in WATERTOWN. He was 56.

SHANNON hosted "Z93WIND" at the radio station and was also a longtime staffer at crosstown GRAY MEDIA GROUP CBS affiliate WWNY-TV (7 NEWS). most recently heading the station's master control.

« see more Net News