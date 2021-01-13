Hanks (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

TOM HANKS has been tapped to host the inauguration of President-elect JOE BIDEN and Vice President-elect KAMALA HARRIS.

The LOS ANGELES TIMES reports, "set to appear in the 90-minute broadcast are JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, DEMI LOVATO, ANT CLEMONS and JON BON JOVI. More acts are expected to be announced for the show, which will also be available to stream on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, MICROSOFT BING, NEWSNOW from FOX, and AT&T DIRECTV and U-VERSE as well as the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media accounts."

