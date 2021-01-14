Greg Thompson

BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT taps noted music executive GREG THOMPSON as Pres./Partner, effective immediately. He's coming over from his longtime role as President at MAVERICK MANAGEMENT/LIVE NATION, and will remain based in LOS ANGELES.

Prior to MAVERICK, THOMPSON has a long tenure with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP/EMI. Earlier career stops include stints at ISLAND DEF JAM, ELEKTRA RECORDS and CHRYSALIS RECORDS.

THOMPSON said, "I’ve worked closely with BIG LOUD in the past, and have been able to see what an incredible organization they have built. I want to thank BIG LOUD partners SETH ENGLAND, JOEY MOI, and CRAIG WISEMAN, for this amazing opportunity to join the family. I’m thrilled to lead a group of world-class managers and have the privilege to be on the same team as some of the greatest artists in the world.”

BIG LOUD Partners ENGLAND, MOI and WISEMAN added, “It’s hard to imagine how things could get better at BIG LOUD right now, but adding GREG THOMPSON to our company is exactly that. He is a leader, mentor, and first-class executive. We are very thankful to him for coming on board when he could have chosen just about anywhere. He will be key in overseeing all of our managers and assisting with each of their respective artists, not to mention being a key resource for us partners as well.”

In addition to the existing BIG LOUD roster, THOMPSON will continue managing clients PHILMON LEE and ANANYA BIRLA. BIG LOUD’s management roster includes MORGAN WALLEN, CHRIS LANE, HARDY, MACKENZIE PORTER, ERNEST, SEAN STEMALY, DALLAS SMITH, BEN BURGESS, BREN JOY and BLAME MY YOUTH.

