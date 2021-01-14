Now With Audioboom

THE FANTASY FOOTBALLERS podcast has joined AUDIOBOOM, which will represent the show for advertising sales and marketing until 2022. The show, hosted by ANDY HOLLOWAY, JASON MOORE, and MIKE "THE FANTASY HITMAN" WRIGHT. launched in 2014.

“THE FANTASY FOOTBALLERS are veterans in podcasting with a massively loyal following and we’re thrilled they’ve chosen to partner with AUDIOBOOM,” said AUDIOBOOM EVP Content & Production BRENDAN REGAN. “We look forward to fortifying this relationship by helping the great team behind FANTASY FOOTBALLERS capitalize on the many dynamic opportunities to come.”

“We’re thrilled to team up with AUDIOBOOM. They offer us the flexibility to continue producing The Fantasy Footballers in the way fans have come to love and expect,” said MOORE. “This will be an exciting year for the Fantasy Football Community, and we look forward to working with AUDIOBOOM to continue the growth of the show.”

