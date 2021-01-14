Broadcast Shuffle

The EDMONTON OILERS have revamped their broadcast team, with JACK MICHAELS moving from radio play-by-play voice, a role he has occupied since 2010, to a combination of television for regional games telecast by SPORTSNET and radio for national and playoff games, and WHL RED DEER REBELS radio broadcaster and Dir./Media Relations CAM MOON taking over as radio broadcaster for regional games.

Radio analyst BOB STAUFFER is adding SPORTSNET television duties as one of a panel of intermission analysts but will continue as radio analyst with host REID WILKINS and analyst ROB BROWN continuing on radio as well, while MICHAELS will be joined by analyst and former OILER LOUIE DEBRUSK and host GENE PRINCIPE on the television side.

In the shuffle, longtime TV play-by-play voice KEVIN QUINN and analyst DREW REMENDA exit. The OILERS recently inked a new three-year extension of the NHL club's contract with CORUS News-Talk CHED-A/EDMONTON.

"OILERS fans deserve the very best television and radio broadcasts possible and we believe we are delivering that for the 2020-21 season and beyond," said OILERS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Business Pres./COO TOM ANSELMI. "We're excited to see BOB and JACK add to their broadcast responsibilities, joining LOUIE and GENE on television and are thrilled to welcome CAM MOON to the OILERS radio team, along with REID WILKINS and ROB BROWN. OILERS broadcasts are in very good hands moving forward.

"We thank KEVIN QUINN and DREW REMENDA for their professionalism and contribution to our broadcasts and wish them the best in the future."

« see more Net News