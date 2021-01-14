Raley

After 44 years in radio, RANDY RALEY has announced his retirement from CUMULUS Classic Hits KWIC & Rock KDVV/TOPEKA, KS. He started his career at KFMH/ MUSCATINE, IA. He was the morning host at WXLP/MOLINE, IA, then onto KYYS/KANSAS CITY, KSHE/ST LOUIS, and KXOX/ST LOUIS. He shared his radio experience when he taught broadcasting in DAVENPORT, IA, and at PARKS COLLEGE in KANSAS CITY.

"I have been blessed with a wonderful career. I played 'More Than A Feeling' when it was a new song. I have met the most interesting people and have been a part of some legendary radio stations, but I look around, and it's time to go. When your bosses are 15 and 25 years younger than you, it's time to get out of the way and let some new blood handle the future. I did very well for a kid who grew up on a farm worshipping WLS and KAAY in LITTLE ROCK.

"My thanks to those who to the time to help a punk kid find his way, it's been an incredible run, but I will be retiring to the farm, reading the labor manual on manual labor, and writing a book."

« see more Net News