Vaccine Toolkit

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) is joining with the DONALD W. REYNOLDS JOURNALISM INSTITUTE and the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CHAIN DRUG STORES to create an online toolkit for media on COVID-19 vaccine education messages, including information and resources on vaccine safety, effectiveness, and distribution and based on exclusive nationwide research commissioned by the NAB and REYNOLDS INSTITUTE. The toolkit, available in English and Spanish, also includes information from the KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION on reaching diverse and underserved communities, informational webinars, and resources like data and vaccine tracking information and connections to experts.

The research found a majority eager for the vaccine and interested in news coverage of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and the biggest motivator for vaccination is "a desire to get back to normal," and the most motivational messages focusing on reducing loss of life and helping others.

“As our nation turns to vaccines to help our communities recover from the pandemic, radio and TV broadcasters can play an indelible role in educating Americans about the benefits of vaccination, where to get inoculated and how to encourage friends and family to protect themselves and others,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “With millions of Americans relying on local media every day for valuable information, NAB is proud to offer this toolkit to help journalists provide expert guidance on vaccine deployment and adoption.”

“The research provided in the toolkit covers a lot of ground to help newsrooms as they think about how they’ll cover this important story,” said REYNOLDS INSTITUTE Exec. Dir. RANDY PICHT. “We think the abundance of data will be especially helpful to newsrooms because, as more people become eligible to receive the vaccine, the rollout story is going to evolve and present new challenges that the results will be able to address.”

NACDS Pres./CEO STEVEN C. ANDERSON added.“Throughout the pandemic, NACDS has engaged with the media to convey information to all Americans about COVID-19 testing, flu vaccinations, and other important storylines. Now, with the hope provided by safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and by the initiative to provide them to Americans efficiently and equitably, it remains essential to bring about productive conversations and accurate information. Just as NACDS members provide trusted and accessible health and wellness solutions locally, NACDS appreciates the chance to work with NAB to share insights with all communities throughout the nation.”

Find the toolkit at https://www.nab.org/vaccine.

