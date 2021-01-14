McKnight

Former ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO midday co-host CONNOR MCKNIGHT is joining crosstown GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO as the pregame and postgame host for CHICAGO WHITE SOX baseball and host of the year-round "WHITE SOX WEEKLY." MCKNIGHT will also fill in for play-by-play when LEN KASPER fills in on the TV side.

"We are so excited to add CONNOR to the ESPN CHICAGO team, and we know fans of the South Siders will gravitate towards him both on the air and on social media for WHITE SOX news,” said Market Manager MIKE THOMAS. “He comes to us with a wealth of MLB experience and knowledge and will sound great on game days and beyond!”

« see more Net News