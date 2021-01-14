Pitts And Fleckenstein (Photo: Thos. Robinson)

RCA RECORDS has named MARK PITTS President and JOHN FLECKENSTEIN COO. Both will continue to report to RCA RECORDS Chairman & CEO PETER EDGE

Also, Co-President JOE RICCITELLI will exit the company and provide transitional services.

EDGE commented, "RCA RECORDS was a different company even just a few years ago. Over the past decade, there has been a genre shift in consumer demand and streaming has revolutionized every aspect of our business so we must constantly adapt and iterate on our successes."

EDGE went on to say, "MARK has demonstrated tremendous growth as an energetic, unstoppable leader whose unbridled enthusiasm and experience will be invaluable in taking our company to exciting new directions. With his deep relationships and decades of success working with legendary, pioneering artists, he is the ideal partner to help move our creative direction in a renewed, expanded way for the future."

EDGE added, "JOHN has been a tremendous partner working effectively alongside me and across SONY MUSIC globally these past few years driving our business forward. This new role will give him expanded oversight to reinvigorate all aspects of RCA’s operations."

Regarding JOE RICCITELLI, EDGE commented, "I want to thank JOE for his years helping build RCA for success. He played a key role in building the careers of many of our biggest artists and I look forward to supporting his next chapter."

New RCA President MARK PITTS said, "New title, same energy! It’s no secret that music is a driving force in my life, so being recognized as someone who can continue to guide and motivate the RCA family of groundbreaking artists and fellow executives to further greatness is a responsibility that I do not take lightly. I’m blessed to still be in an industry that I’m so passionate about and the picture we paint for ourselves is NEVER completed, so I look forward to more learning and creating culture-defining moments. Excited to work with FLECK and continue to build off of what we’ve established and I have to thank PETER and COACH STRINGER for always having my back!"

FLECKENSTEIN added, "We are an Artist-first company with the best development team in the business. I’m incredibly proud of the RCA Family we have cultivated over the past few years with our fresh creative minds, experienced team leaders and our trailblazing roster. MARK’s passion is unmatched. Bringing his fearless and aggressive drive into the center of the company will be a true game changer for our people and our culture. I’m forever grateful for the ongoing partnership extended by PETER EDGE and the support and leadership of ROB STRINGER.”

RICCITELLI told ALL ACCESS, "I have been blessed over the past 22 years I have been surrounded by some of the most talented artists and passionate label family. Led promotional efforts on over 100 #1 songs including 45 #1 songs at Top 40 alone ranging from the incredibly successful from the gritty independent label that was JIVE to the powerhouse company RCA has become over the past 11 years.

"I am so thankful for the opportunities that were afforded me when BARRY WEISS hired me to join JIVE RECORDS in 1999. I am grateful to continue working with RCA artists and beyond as I launch GOLD’N RETRIEVER ENTERTAINMENT. Thank you PETER for that opportunity." Reach JOE here.

