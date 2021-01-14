Sold

DENNY AND MARGE HAZEN MINISTRIES, INC. is selling noncommercial Religion WJEE/BOLIVAR, OH to SOARING EAGLE PROMOTIONS, INC. d/b/a SHINE FM for $50,000.

Applying for STAs were BROADCAST INDUSTRY GROUP, LLC (KLRG-A/SHERIDAN, AR, extension of reduced power due to transmitter issues); BUFFALO BROADCASTING, LLC (KHWA/WEED, CA, actually going silent due to COVID-19-related financial issues); and UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL (K215DU/HUTCHINSON, MN, replacing antenna).

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC has requested a Silent STA for WBCN-A/CHARLOTTE after selling the station's transmitter site.

And NORTHERN RADIO OF GAYLORD, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WSRT/GAYLORD, MI and W252DA/PETOSKEY, MI to MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING, INC. for $215,000.

« see more Net News