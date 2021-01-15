Tibet House US Benefit Concert: February 17th

TIBET HOUSE US and MANDOLIN announced THURSDAY (1/14) The 34th Annual TIBET HOUSE US Benefit Concert will return this year on FEBRUARY 17th, and will begin with a virtual video message from HIS HOLLINESS THE 14TH DALAI LAMA.

The event will combine live and pre-recorded segments streaming via MANDOLIN, a concert livestream platform for artists, venues, and fans and include composer and artistic director PHILIP GLASS, who once again curated this year’s line-up. Artists like EDDIE VEDDER, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, BRITTANY HOWARD, VALERIE JUNE, ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO, LAURIE ANDERSON, TENZIN CHOEGYAL, RUBIN KODHELI, and many more will appear.

All proceeds support the work of TIBET HOUSE US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of HIS HOLINESS THE DALAI LAMA to ensure the survival of the unique TIBETAN civilization.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

