Goldberg

Host and producer SETH GOLDBERG is leaving GALAXY Sports WTLA-A-W249BC-WSGO-A-W261AC (ESPN RADIO SYRACUSE)/SYRACUSE to join the NBA as a broadcast assistant, reports the SYRACUSE POST-STANDARD/SYRACUSE.COM.

GOLDBERG joined the station as a producer in 2015 while a student at SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY; he most recently served as Exec. Producer for the station's CUSE SPORTS TALK TWITCH channel, a co-host of the radio station's "ORANGE NATION," and producer for BRENT AXE's "ON THE BLOCK" as well as hosting pregame and postgame shows for SYRACUSE football and men's basketball and NEW YORK YANKEES baseball.

PAULIE SCIBILIA is taking GOLDBERG's place on "ORANGE NATION" for now.

« see more Net News