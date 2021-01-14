Rock Returns To The Desert

HEFTEL BROADCASTING's HIGHWAY RADIO NETWORK has launched Rock KHDR & KHRQ (DRIVE 96.9/94.9)/LAS VEGAS - LAUGHLIN, VICTORVILLE - BARSTOW. The launch took place on DECEMBER 26th at MIDNIGHT.

In a statement from the company, DRIVE 96.9/94.9 officially declared the "silent night" over with AC/DC’s “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Want to Rock ‘n’ Roll)” and launched into "Everything That Rocks", which sums up the new sound. Now blasting out new rock from FOO FIGHTERS, GRETA VAN FLEET, and ROYAL BLOOD, backed up with a solid 90’s-based library of bands like NIRVANA, GREEN DAY, and METALLICA, DRIVE 96.9/94.9 reaches the rockers of VICTORVILLE and BARSTOW, as well as those on the road to and from VEGAS and LAUGHLIN.

HIGHWAY RADIO VP/Programming “GONZO” GREG SPILLANE, said, “After some recognizance from around the VICTORVILLE, BARSTOW, and BAKER FM dial, it became clear that we needed to combat the deep-seated, Adult Hits - Classic Rock industrial complex ... and bring non-Jurassic rock music back to the High Desert. We’re looking forward to not only liberating and connecting with the disenfranchised and downtrodden rock audience of the High Desert, but also with the millions of monthly, VEGAS-bound travelers seeking an appropriate road-trip soundtrack on their way through the MOJAVE.”

HEFTEL BROADCASTING Owner/CEO RICHARD HEFTEL, added, “Highway Radio is dedicated completely to the residents and travelers of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and SOUTHERN NEVADA. This progress really is the result of requests from our awesome listeners.”

The newly-launched DRIVE 96.9/94.9 is also a LAS VEGAS RAIDERS and VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS radio affiliate, and can be heard on line.

