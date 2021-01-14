Midday Split

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has split up its midday team, sending JULIET HUDDY to the early-morning news hour as co-host with overnight host FRANK MORANO of the 5-6a (ET) "77 WABC EARLY NEWS," while CURTIS SLIWA remains in the noon slot, hosting solo.

CEO JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “JULIET HUDDY and FRANK MORANO will combine their decades of radio experience for the all-new ‘77 WABC EARLY NEWS’ bringing the TRI-STATE area all they need-to-know to start their mornings right. HUDDY and MORANO are two well-respected radio powerhouses. We could not be more excited to put them together for a jam-packed hour of news, traffic, sports, businesses, and much more.

“CURTIS SLIWA needs no introduction. He is an outspoken advocate for the TRI-STATE area and its millions of residents. CURTIS will keep bringing his one-of-a-kind perspective to our loyal listeners during the midday hours.”

President CHAD LOPEZ said, ““JULIET HUDDY and FRANK MORANO are two of the finest in the business. Their broadcasts have earned a reputation for giving New Yorkers the news they need when they need it. Bringing them together on the airwaves is an asset to 77 WABC. The 77 WABC EARLY NEWS will be a must-listen for New Yorkers, bringing two unmistakable personalities in one hour.

“We are excited for CURTIS to continue his success in the 12 p.m. hour, telling it how he sees it, in a way that only SLIWA can.”

