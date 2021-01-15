Webinar

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU will stream a webinar with BORRELL ASSOCIATES CEO GORDON BORRELL in conjunction with the upcoming release of the BORRELL-RAB Digital Benchmark Report “Defy the Gravity of 2020: Radio’s Digital Sales Rise.”

The webinar, offering data and insights from the study, will stream at noon (CT) on FEBRUARY 10th. The event is free for RAB members and study participants.

To register, click here.

