Borrell

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU will stream a webinar with BORRELL ASSOCIATES CEO GORDON BORRELL in conjunction with the upcoming release of the BORRELL-RAB Digital Benchmark Report “Defy the Gravity of 2020: Radio’s Digital Sales Rise.”

The webinar, offering data and insights from the study, will stream at noon (CT) on FEBRUARY 10th. The event is free for RAB members and study participants.

« see more Net News