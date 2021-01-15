Layoffs

UNIVISION company-wide layoffs hit several markets this week, with an undisclosed number of cuts across the country at the company's radio and TV properties. The layoffs follow the closing at the end of 2020 of the sale of the company to SEARHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS and FORGELIGHT.

EL NUEVO HERALD is reporting that several hosts at Spanish News-Talk WAQI-A (RADIO MAMBI) and WQBA-A/MIAMI were laid off, including JOSÉ ALFONSO ALMORA, JOSÉ “PEPE” FORTE, HUMBERTO CORTINA, and FR. ALBERTO CUTIÉ.

« see more Net News