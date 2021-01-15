Another Drop

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES is the second public radio station to announce that it is dropping the radio version of THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY" in response to the controversy over the "CALIPHATE" podcast and the paper's coverage of the issue on "THE DAILY" (NET NEWS 1/13).

A statement from the station's Chief Content Officer PAUL BENNUN read, "KCRW has decided to cease airing THE DAILY from THE NEW YORK TIMES. We continue to have concerns about how the TIMES has handled the aftermath of the erroneous reporting in its audio series CALIPHATE, which was featured on THE DAILY, and what this revealed about practices in their audio team.

"The promise of THE DAILY was to bring THE NEW YORK TIMES to a radio audience. DEAN BAQUET, the executive editor of THE NEW YORK TIMES, has acknowledged that the TIMES failed to hold this ambitious project of audio journalism to the same standards it would for its print journalism. In order to maintain our journalistic standards KCRW has decided to discontinue the program on our air after today’s show."

HOUSTON PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk KUHF (NEWS 88.7)/HOUSTON previously dropped the show in response to the TIMES' actions following the revelation that the primary source and focus of "CALIPHATE" was not telling the truth.

