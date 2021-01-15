Portugal. The Man's John Gourley

In a groundbreaking first, GRAMMY winners PORTUGAL. THE MAN will partner with their global fan base to launch a PTM COIN, a new community-driven crypto currency powered by RALLY.io to offer access and benefits to fans. This marks the first time that a rock group has used a crypto currency to distribute unreleased material. The announcement was made by band members JOHN GOURLEY and ZACH CAROTHERS.

The benefits include a fan-generated audio archive which includes unreleased music, live shows and outtakes from the band's more than 1700-show history.

There will also be an “OREGON CITY SESSIONS” live stream Party featuring the unreleased film from 2009 and live Q&A with the band before and during the stream. The stream will include exclusive merch drops and first access to limited items. Also, live video and text chats with the band, tutorials, first access to music and multi-player gaming will be added in the future.



Fans can now go to RALLY to buy PTM COIN and join other fans in a just-launched DISCORD community for PTM COIN holders. PTM COIN holders will join fans and supporters that partnered to create the archive and will help build and guide the community conversation.

Commented GOURLEY, “PTM has always been about having a direct connection with our audiences. We never felt good charging for Meet & Greets or for autographs and things like that. We looked long and hard for a solution that would allow us to embrace our community but also give them the opportunity to experience real ownership in what we are doing. We would be nowhere without them and with PTM COIN we can give them a unique opportunity to interact with us, our music, our shows, and more, while owning a social token that represents their commitment to our success.”

Added CHRIS HAAT, founding member of the PTM archive, “We reached out to the band to get their approval on a fan-generated archive and they came back to JOSH GRANT, KEVIN KERNEY and I with an opportunity to do something so much more significant that would allow us to participate and benefit in the growth of the band. I feel lucky to be part of this new paradigm."

Added RALLY Co-Founder KEVIN CHOU, “Today’s announcement marks the most substantial artist social token launch to date and the first time a global artist has partnered with their community to offer unreleased and live recordings. We’re looking forward to working closely with the band, their management and their community to experiment on a myriad of benefits and access.”

Fans can access the audio archive and other future benefits by buying PTM COIN at RALLY.io and linking their DISCORD account. Once completed, fans can head to the band’s newly launched DISCORD server and type a simple command to receive special DISCORD roles that provide access to exclusive content, including the audio archive.

