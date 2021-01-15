The Bobby Bones Show

HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE picks up PREMIERE’s syndicated “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” for mornings, beginning on TUESDAY, JANUARY 19th. BONES and company replace FITZ, who departed his “FITZ IN THE MORNING” show last month, which disbanded the rest of his team (NET NEWS 12/4/20). The station had been filling in the show with Country artist guest hosts for the last few weeks (NET NEWS 1/4). BONES will air on the station weekday mornings from 5-9a (PT).

“SEATTLE is one of my favorite cities in AMERICA,” said BONES. “I’m extremely excited to be on one of the premiere Country stations in AMERICA! From top to bottom the team at THE BULL is what many stations strive to be. I’m lucky that I get to join and be a part of such greatness. Consider me the luckiest guy in Country music right now.”



“We are excited to welcome ‘THE BOBBY BINES SHOW’ to their new PUGET SOUND home,” said HUBBARD Brand Content Dir. SCOTT MAHALICK. “BOBBY, AMY, EDDIE, LUNCHBOX and RAY will keep you smiling and on your toes every day.”

« see more Net News