GUARANTY MEDIA Sports KNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE "OFF THE BENCH" morning show co-host JORDY CULOTTA has exited the show.

CULOTTA posted on FACEBOOK THURSDAY (1/14) that his "working relationship at GUARANTY MEDIA &104.5 ESPN BATON ROUGE has ended." He thanked management, co-workers, and his co-host T-BOB HEBERT and concluded, "I will always recall my time at GUARANTY with a smile and will forever cherish the relationships. New chapter starts now. ."

"OFF THE BENCH" is also heard on COASTAL BROADCASTING Sports KLRZ (ESPN 100.3)/NEW ORLEANS and CENLA BROADCASTING Sports KDBS-A-K234CY (ESPN 94.7)/ALEXANDRIA, LA.

