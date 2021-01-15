Policy Being Ignored?

The memo from management to CUMULUS MEDIA talk hosts to stop spreading falsehoods about the presidential election is being roundly ignored by CUMULUS and WESTWOOD ONE hosts,

MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA, the watchdog group monitoring conservative media, followed up on CUMULUS VP BRIAN PHILIPS' memo establishing a "zero-tolerance policy" against hosts claiming that the election was not over, and found several, both local and syndicated by CUMULUS' WESTWOOD ONE, continuing to question JOE BIDEN's victory even after the memo was allegedly distributed (which some, including MARK LEVIN, claim they never received).

Examples offered by MEDIA MATTERS include WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO saying, "We had an election with unbelievably suspect behavior," asserting that "we'll continue" to "question the election," and claiming that the election's constitutionality is "still in dispute"; LEVIN insisting that election rule changes in swing states violated the Constitution, and saying, "What took place in this last election cannot be dismissed" and had "serious issues"; WESTWOOD ONE and THE DAILY WIRE's MICHAEL KNOWLES calling the election "banana republic stuff " and supporting Sen. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO)'s challenge to the results; WESTWOOD ONE's CHRIS PLANTE calling for "60 MINUTES" to investigate "the many irregularities" in the election; and News-Talk WMAL-F/WASHINGTON's LARRY O'CONNOR, News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT's FRANK BECKMANN, and News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.5)/NASHVILLE's MICHAEL DELGIORNO all saying in various ways that the election was tainted. All of the hosts continue on the air despite apparently violating the company's zero-tolerance policy.

