WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE has extended its global publishing deal with LITTLE BIG TOWN. The group, consisting of KAREN FAIRCHILD, KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN, PHILLIP SWEET and JIMI WESTBROOK, has been behind #1 singles including “Pontoon,” "Girl Crush,” and "Better Man," as well as top 10 hits including “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” "Little White Church,” "Tornado,” and "Day Drinking.” LITTLE BIG TOWN is managed by SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT and represented by attorney JESS ROSEN at GREENBERG TRAURIG LLP.

“I’ve been lucky enough to know KAREN, KIMBERLY, PHILLIP and JIMI for years and have watched them grow into the powerhouse group we all know and love," said WCM NASHVILLE President/CEO BEN VAUGHN. "There’s no question they’re consistent hitmakers, but they’re also not afraid to take risks and make compelling creative choices with their sound ... All of us at WARNER CHAPPELL are excited to continue this journey alongside them.”

“WARNER CHAPPELL has been our home since nearly the very beginning of our journey as LITTLE BIG TOWN," the group shared in a joint statement. "We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the team there, whom we have great respect for.”

